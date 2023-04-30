Bolt Food eyes growth in Tshwane and Durban this year

Municipalities lose revenue when residential customers install solar, but the lower demand also leads to a reduction in charges from Eskom
Going crazy about Brics can alienate the West
Michael Dorn is CEO of RTgroup, a business restructuring and turnaround firm
Bolt Food plans to extend its delivery service to Tshwane and Durban this year after success in Cape Town and Johannesburg over the past three years, South Africa manager Tafadzwa Samushonga said this week.
The pandemic and national shutdowns were a windfall for mobile food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and Mr D Food. Bolt Food launched globally in August 2019 and in South Africa in 2020 and believes it is far from late to the party.
Bolt president Jevgeni Kabanov told Business Times in February that the group, headquartered in Estonia, planned to invest €500m (R10bn) over the next two years to add 300,000 drivers and couriers throughout Africa.
Samushonga said the food delivery platform planned to partner with restaurants that had lower in-store volumes, to service people who wanted food but could not go out, as this presented more opportunities for couriers.
“It’s a really exciting time for us now. We launched in South Africa in 2020 in Cape Town. Our strategy is to take advantage of cross-pollination. Our ride business had already been here for five years. We grew in Cape Town in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the pandemic,” she said.
Samushonga said Bolt Food needed to be deliberate about spending to build a strong foundation, and has been operating in new zones in Cape Town and Johannesburg as restaurant density grows.
“This year, we focus on Pretoria and then Durban. Our ambition has always been to be a national player with the ability to perform locally. Cape Town was a great place to launch and prove the model. In October 2021 we moved to Johannesburg. I think 2022 was a tough year for the sector as investors were pushing for profitability.”
Our ambition has always been to be a national player with the ability to perform locally
She said while many were concerned that the volume of orders for food delivery would decline after the lockdown ended, restaurants that Bolt Food worked with were experiencing higher order volumes than ever.
“The habits formed during the pandemic and the lockdown have been sustained even as the world opened. Once you have experienced the convenience, there are many reasons people would want food delivered at home.”
Samushonga said Bolt Food had achieved full coverage in Johannesburg and Cape Town with a vast selection of restaurants. It planned to include a delivery model for groceries and pharmaceuticals. “We are open for trading for more hours than your average grocery store. Pet food has also taken off. Another thing that was accelerated during the pandemic was people’s relationships with their pets and how they take care of them.”
The business is not without challenges. In September last year, Uber Eats announced that it had to suspend deliveries to 11 areas in Soweto due to concerns over crime and the safety of couriers. Samushonga said Bolt Food assessed areas on a case-by-case basis and acted accordingly.
“Safety is really important to us. Food delivery is about partnership. We bring the restaurant, courier and eater together and are concerned about the safety of each person. Every time we expand to a new zone we do research in these areas.
“We don’t want to paint every area with one brush. There is a need to be quite granular when making such a decision. If we do find crime hotspots we exclude that area from couriers, or on certain parts of the day.”
Bolt Food is planning a national rollout of its partnership with US food giant KFC, she said. A trial was conducted in Cape Town with 13 stores, and a contract has been signed for a rollout nationally.
Uber’s Sub-Saharan Africa general manager Kagiso Khaole said earlier this year that Uber redesigned its mobile application, complete with merchandise carousels that will help riders discover, shop and use Uber in ways they can plan and arrange various types of deliveries on the platform.
“We’re excited to announce a redesign of the Uber app, the first in a series of updates to make using the app more effortless and empower consumers to go anywhere and get anything, easily. We know that life can get overwhelming, especially these days, and we hope consumers love the changes,” said Khaole.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bolt Food eyes growth in Tshwane and Durban this year
Company plans national rollout of its partnership with US food giant KFC
Bolt Food plans to extend its delivery service to Tshwane and Durban this year after success in Cape Town and Johannesburg over the past three years, South Africa manager Tafadzwa Samushonga said this week.
The pandemic and national shutdowns were a windfall for mobile food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and Mr D Food. Bolt Food launched globally in August 2019 and in South Africa in 2020 and believes it is far from late to the party.
Bolt president Jevgeni Kabanov told Business Times in February that the group, headquartered in Estonia, planned to invest €500m (R10bn) over the next two years to add 300,000 drivers and couriers throughout Africa.
Samushonga said the food delivery platform planned to partner with restaurants that had lower in-store volumes, to service people who wanted food but could not go out, as this presented more opportunities for couriers.
“It’s a really exciting time for us now. We launched in South Africa in 2020 in Cape Town. Our strategy is to take advantage of cross-pollination. Our ride business had already been here for five years. We grew in Cape Town in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the pandemic,” she said.
Samushonga said Bolt Food needed to be deliberate about spending to build a strong foundation, and has been operating in new zones in Cape Town and Johannesburg as restaurant density grows.
“This year, we focus on Pretoria and then Durban. Our ambition has always been to be a national player with the ability to perform locally. Cape Town was a great place to launch and prove the model. In October 2021 we moved to Johannesburg. I think 2022 was a tough year for the sector as investors were pushing for profitability.”
She said while many were concerned that the volume of orders for food delivery would decline after the lockdown ended, restaurants that Bolt Food worked with were experiencing higher order volumes than ever.
“The habits formed during the pandemic and the lockdown have been sustained even as the world opened. Once you have experienced the convenience, there are many reasons people would want food delivered at home.”
Samushonga said Bolt Food had achieved full coverage in Johannesburg and Cape Town with a vast selection of restaurants. It planned to include a delivery model for groceries and pharmaceuticals. “We are open for trading for more hours than your average grocery store. Pet food has also taken off. Another thing that was accelerated during the pandemic was people’s relationships with their pets and how they take care of them.”
The business is not without challenges. In September last year, Uber Eats announced that it had to suspend deliveries to 11 areas in Soweto due to concerns over crime and the safety of couriers. Samushonga said Bolt Food assessed areas on a case-by-case basis and acted accordingly.
“Safety is really important to us. Food delivery is about partnership. We bring the restaurant, courier and eater together and are concerned about the safety of each person. Every time we expand to a new zone we do research in these areas.
“We don’t want to paint every area with one brush. There is a need to be quite granular when making such a decision. If we do find crime hotspots we exclude that area from couriers, or on certain parts of the day.”
Bolt Food is planning a national rollout of its partnership with US food giant KFC, she said. A trial was conducted in Cape Town with 13 stores, and a contract has been signed for a rollout nationally.
Uber’s Sub-Saharan Africa general manager Kagiso Khaole said earlier this year that Uber redesigned its mobile application, complete with merchandise carousels that will help riders discover, shop and use Uber in ways they can plan and arrange various types of deliveries on the platform.
“We’re excited to announce a redesign of the Uber app, the first in a series of updates to make using the app more effortless and empower consumers to go anywhere and get anything, easily. We know that life can get overwhelming, especially these days, and we hope consumers love the changes,” said Khaole.
Lyft to slash a quarter of its workforce in cost-cutting push
Airbnb lobbies for hosts to retain informal status
SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL: Struggle to hire right staff may not be a labour market problem
Uber’s Middle East unit sells stake in super app to largest UAE telco
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Move to solar power has implications for municipal coffers
Going green to create a hive of employment in Gqeberha
‘Criminal justice system failing miners’
Municipal politics is killing small businesses
Bolt Food eyes growth in Tshwane and Durban this year
Related Articles
No relief for South Africans as food prices soar
A merger between Shoprite and Choppies: why not?
More Americans use buy now, pay later apps to make ends meet