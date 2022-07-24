×

Business

Xiaomi deploys new weapons in SA’s smartphone wars

A device from the Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone range is about to solidify the company's presence in SA

24 July 2022 - 07:32 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Smartphone wars are heating up as the world’s number-three manufacturer makes its biggest move yet on the South African market.

Xiaomi, the Chinese brand that entered SA at the end of 2020 and launched products directly into the market last year, has been positioned as a provider of affordable, mid-range smartphones with high-end specs. Typically, handsets would arrive in SA long after they had launched elsewhere, further pushing down the cost...

