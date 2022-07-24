Reserve Bank gets flak for rate decision — but some call it the right move
SA is not immune to the risks of managing rising inflation
Amanda Rogaly is the founder of this parenting portal
Smartphone wars are heating up as the world’s number-three manufacturer makes its biggest move yet on the South African market.
Xiaomi, the Chinese brand that entered SA at the end of 2020 and launched products directly into the market last year, has been positioned as a provider of affordable, mid-range smartphones with high-end specs. Typically, handsets would arrive in SA long after they had launched elsewhere, further pushing down the cost...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Xiaomi deploys new weapons in SA’s smartphone wars
A device from the Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone range is about to solidify the company's presence in SA
Smartphone wars are heating up as the world’s number-three manufacturer makes its biggest move yet on the South African market.
Xiaomi, the Chinese brand that entered SA at the end of 2020 and launched products directly into the market last year, has been positioned as a provider of affordable, mid-range smartphones with high-end specs. Typically, handsets would arrive in SA long after they had launched elsewhere, further pushing down the cost...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.