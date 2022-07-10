A year after the looting in KZN, some businesses are back on track but smaller companies want to relocate for fear of a repeat
Private sector should be an equal partner with the state in dealing with country's challenges, says B4SA chair
Mannana Johanna Nape is a project engineer at ABB
The new owners of locally manufactured Mara smartphones are in talks to export the soon-to-be-rebranded devices to five countries as they try to revive a business that was shut down a year ago.
Hailed as the first smartphone fully made in Africa when the manufacturing plant was first opened at the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone in KwaZulu-Natal, the operation came to a halt after the parent company was beset by financial problems and went into business rescue. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mara smartphones get a fresh, strong signal
Sunday Times owner and partners plan to tune in to the African market with their rebranded hi-tech devices
The new owners of locally manufactured Mara smartphones are in talks to export the soon-to-be-rebranded devices to five countries as they try to revive a business that was shut down a year ago.
Hailed as the first smartphone fully made in Africa when the manufacturing plant was first opened at the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone in KwaZulu-Natal, the operation came to a halt after the parent company was beset by financial problems and went into business rescue. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.