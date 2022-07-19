The Sandton-based stock exchange reversed earlier losses after a set of positive earnings showed businesses working through economic pressures
Being firm on big tech seems to be paying off for the EU, where the European Commission’s relentless investigation of and pushback against the likes of Facebook, Google, Apple has once again delivered the kind of concession that really adds up over time. In the latest instance Amazon has acquiesced to a series of changes to the way it does business in response to the commission’s antitrust investigations.
The commission and other agencies in the EU have been gunning for big tech for a few years, and this is just the latest in a series of actions and findings aimed at curtailing privacy violations and levelling playing fields. The Europeans aren’t afraid of wading into anything from how much data big tech can keep on you, to what the format of your next smartphone charger will be. ..
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Will SA follow the European Commission and stand up to big tech?
