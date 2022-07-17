×

‘Sanlam Gauge’ looks to solve challenges in tracking transformation

The 2022 ‘Sanlam Gauge’ researched BBBEE scorecards from triple the number of companies it did in 2021

17 July 2022 - 07:10 Staff Reporter

The scope and pace of transformation will be scrutinised at the second Sanlam Gauge conference, which starts on Wednesday. It is an important platform to identify challenges and solutions to accelerate change. 

Sanlam Gauge was launched in 2021 as the first consolidated research report of its type to provide a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE...

