WEBINAR | Bridging the inequality gap in SA

Sanlam, in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times, will host a virtual conference to discuss safeguarding the integrity of BBBEE legislation

12 July 2022 - 13:52
Sponsored
The 2022 Sanlam Gauge virtual conference will discuss inclusive growth and broad-based black economic empowerment. Picture: 123RF
The 2022 Sanlam Gauge virtual conference will discuss inclusive growth and broad-based black economic empowerment. Picture: 123RF

Despite 28 years of democracy, SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. To understand the growing inequality and find strategic ways to remedy it, Sanlam, in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times, will host a virtual conference with industry experts on July 20. 

The 2022 Sanlam Gauge conference will also be the launch pad for this year's Sanlam Gauge Report.

Stuart Theobald, chairperson of leading research firm Intellidex, and Lerato Ratsoma, MD of Empowerdex, the biggest BBBEE ratings agency in SA, will share the findings of the research.

Sanlam Gauge co-founder Andile Khumalo will host a discussion with senior BBBEE sector council representatives, addressing key outcomes of the report and the successes and challenges in their sector’s journey to date. 

The panel will include:

  • Andile Tlhoaele, chairperson, ICT Sector Council;
  • Madime Mokoena, director: BBBEE Charters Compliance, department of agriculture, land reform and rural development;
  • Gregory Mofokeng, executive committee member, Construction Sector Charter Council; and  
  • Pumla Ncapayi — CEO, Financial Sector Transformation Council.

Award-winning broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi will host a discussion with captains of industry to gain insights into their lived experiences in driving inclusive growth and BBBEE. 

Panel members will include:

  • Hamza Farooqui, CEO, Millat Investments;
  • Vukani Mngxati, CEO, Accenture in Africa; 
  • Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, chairperson, AWCA Investment Holdings; and
  • Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, SA CEO , Naspers. 

Sanlam, in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times, invites you to join the second annual Sanlam Gauge virtual conference and launch of the 2022 Sanlam Gauge Report.

 

Event details 

  • Date: July 20 2022 
  • Time: 9.00am–12.30pm

Click here to register.

2 weeks ago
