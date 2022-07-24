×

Franchising a perfect business model for job creation, economic growth

Freddy Makgato, Franchise Association CEO, says government must work with business to effect change

24 July 2022 - 07:18 Chris Barron

Freddy Makgato, CEO of the Franchise Association of SA, says franchising is the quickest way out of SA’s job creation crisis but has been brought to its knees by lockdowns, riots, load-shedding and government inaction. 

“For the longest time government has not realised that the franchising industry can be the best vehicle for job creation and economic growth in the country,” he says...

