National

Growers’ body warns EU rules could cripple SA citrus industry

11 July 2022 - 18:07 MICHELLE GUMEDE

The SA Citrus Growers Association (CGA) on Monday decried looming EU cold treatment regulations as “drastic and misinformed”, warning that the arbitrary rules could see cartons of citrus worth R654m headed to the EU being destroyed.

It could also severely threaten the sustainability and profitability of the industry, which sustains 120,000 jobs and contributes about R30bn in export revenue each year...

