Sri Lanka faces a conundrum as transport costs double The central bank is stuck between a rock and a hard place, having run out of dollars to pay for imports and printing more money will only fuel rocketing inflation

The cost of transport in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, doubled last month even though most residents were stuck at home due to a severe shortage of fuel, highlighting a crucial dilemma for the central bank.

Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe has to decide on Thursday whether to raise borrowing costs after data this week shows price pressures breached hyperinflation levels...