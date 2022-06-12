Business Spar ramps up delivery platform Retailer says its SPAR2U service has had ‘positive reviews’ B L Premium

Food and building-material retailer Spar is eyeing turnover of up to 3% to come from online and delivery services in SA in the medium term as it ramps up the rollout to more stores this year.

It has been testing the SPAR2U online and delivery platform at a few stores, with “positive reviews” and “a large number of stores are preparing to launch” this year, said Spar CEO Brett Botten. ..