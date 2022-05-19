Companies / Property Capital & Regional sees encouraging signs even as the UK battles with inflation B L Premium

Capital & Regional, which owns a portfolio of community shopping centres in the UK, says it is seeing encouraging signs that consumer sentiment is shifting back to its type of retail assets, even as the country battles with inflation that is at a four-decade high.

In the four months to the end of April 2022, footfall was 193.3% of the equivalent period for 2021, the group said in an update ahead of its AGM later on Thursday. In total, there were 18.4-million shopper visits, equating to about 76% of the footfall for the equivalent period in 2019...