China says it will step up support for economy, boosting markets

China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, including its embattled internet platforms, as domestic Covid outbreaks and the Ukraine war raise risks, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday, lifting markets.

Chinese policymakers face an uphill battle to ward off an economic slowdown that threatens job losses in a politically sensitive year, as Covid lockdowns disrupt supply chains and jolt businesses...