China says it will step up support for economy, boosting markets
Investors feared Covid lockdowns could derail global recovery
01 May 2022 - 08:41
China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, including its embattled internet platforms, as domestic Covid outbreaks and the Ukraine war raise risks, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday, lifting markets.
Chinese policymakers face an uphill battle to ward off an economic slowdown that threatens job losses in a politically sensitive year, as Covid lockdowns disrupt supply chains and jolt businesses...
