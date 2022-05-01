×

China says it will step up support for economy, boosting markets

Investors feared Covid lockdowns could derail global recovery

01 May 2022 - 08:41 Kevin Yao

China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, including its embattled internet platforms, as domestic Covid outbreaks and the Ukraine war raise risks, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday, lifting markets.

Chinese policymakers face an uphill battle to ward off an economic slowdown that threatens job losses in a politically sensitive year, as Covid lockdowns disrupt supply chains and jolt businesses...

