Xi Jinping calls for ‘all out’ infrastructure push

China’s President Xi Jinping made a bold commitment to boost infrastructure construction in Beijing’s latest bid to rescue economic growth, a strategy that may prove less effective this time about as authorities take a hardline approach to bringing Covid-19 outbreaks under control.

All-out efforts must be made to spur infrastructure spending, Xi said Tuesday at a meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. Infrastructure was a pillar of economic and social development, Xi added, according to a report from the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Officials at the meeting agreed that China’s infrastructure was still incompatible with the demand for national development and security, according to Xinhua. Strengthening infrastructure construction in an all-round way is of great significance to ensuring national security, expanding domestic demand and other objectives, it said.

Xi’s comments show China is returning to its old playbook of driving up growth through public investment, an approach that’s fuelled debt in the past and caused overcapacity in some sectors, such as large vacant buildings in so-called ‘ghost cities.’ This time, the government may be more reluctant to fuel property investment, given its crackdown on the sector and worries about financial stability risks.

Speeding up construction may also be difficult to accomplish as the government doubles down on its Covid-19 Zero approach, locking down cities like major hubs like Shanghai. Fears are growing of a similar shutdown in the capital Beijing as the city undertakes mass testing of its 22 million people.

“The challenge for China is sequencing,” Tim Moe, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief Asia Pacific equity strategist said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “The Covid-19 situation needs to be dealt with to a greater degree before a full-fledged infrastructure spending can really take place. If an entire city is lockdown, it is hard to do a lot of infrastructure spending there.”

Investors are looking for ways to counter the “immediate shocks” to growth in the current quarter, Moe said.

So far, authorities have disappointed financial markets by providing limited stimulus and failing to follow through pledges with concrete actions. The benchmark CSI 300 stock index closed at its lowest level in two years on Tuesday, while the yuan has tumbled to its weakest level since November 2020.

Xi’s pledge fuelled a stocks rally on Wednesday though, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index climbing as much as 2.7%, the best performing major Asian market, led by technology and industrial shares. The offshore yuan strengthened 0.1% to 6.5832 as of 2:12pm local time.

Economists have downgraded their growth forecasts steadily in recent weeks, with Morgan Stanley cutting its projection for this year by 40 basis points to 4.2%, well below the government’s target of about 5.5%.

Xi told local authorities to bolster the construction and efficiency of infrastructure networks in fields such as transport, energy and water conservation. Official also urged increased fiscal spending, a “broadening of long-term financing channels” for construction, and better co-operation with private capital on such investment.

China had already pinned its growth hopes on infrastructure before Xi’s latest call to help prop up the economy amid a property market slump and rising global risks.

Local governments had planned investment on major projects this year of at least 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion), according to a Bloomberg analysis. That’s more than double the new spending in the infrastructure package the US Congress approved last year.

Though infrastructure investment remained strong in the first quarter, according to official data, there are signs the lockdowns have curbed construction activity. Areas of new construction in the country’s main economic belts about the cities of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing plummeted during March, satellite data show.