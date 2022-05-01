‘Bounce Back’ billions on offer
New and improved helping hand extended to SMEs battered by riots, floods and global pandemics
01 May 2022 - 06:44
A R15bn credit guarantee scheme to help small and medium businesses recover from the ravages of Covid-19, the July 2021 riots and recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has been welcomed, but some say it may be too late for some businesses.
The Bounce Back Support Scheme, which was first signalled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in February’s budget, came into effect this week to offer funding to qualifying businesses to grow the economy and create jobs, the National Treasury said in a statement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now