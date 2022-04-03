Eurozone inflation tops estimates to hit new record on war
Friday’s data follow inflation overshoots this week from Spain and Germany
03 April 2022 - 07:36
Eurozone inflation accelerated to another all-time high as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global supply chains and provided a fresh driver for already-soaring energy costs.
March consumer prices surged 7.5% from a year ago, up from 5.9% in February and more than the 6.7% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Showing the increasingly broad nature of the advance, a core gauge excluding volatile components also hit a new record...
