Major banks under pressure to lead the way in reducing impact of climate change

Africa's biggest lender, Standard Bank, this week announced plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2040 and from its portfolio of financed emissions by 2050, joining global banks that have moved to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Lenders and institutional investors are coming under pressure to lead the charge on reducing emissions as the burning of fossil fuels threatens a climate change catastrophe. ..