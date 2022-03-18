TransUnion admits credit scores may have been stolen as hackers turns the screws
IT Web reports that a Brazilian group called N4ughtySecTU has demanded $15m (R224m) from TransUnion SA
18 March 2022 - 16:57
UPDATED 21 March 2022 - 23:35
Credit bureau TransUnion SA has refused to pay a $15m (R224m) ransom to hackers who stole sensitive consumer data, even after the hacking group ramped up demands, went to the media to embarrass the US-based bureau and approached its banking clients with ransom demands.
The hackers, who call themselves N4ughtySecTU, say they will leak the sensitive credit information only if they are not paid. But the breach could result in fraudulent attempts by criminals to impersonate banking officials and trick consumers into handing over banking PINs...
