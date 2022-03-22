FNB’s Fusion Premier Account named best value for middle-to-upper income clients

FNB has once again emerged as the cheapest, best value banking solution for customers in the middle-to-upper income segment.

This is according to the Solidarity Research Institute’s recently released 2022 Bank Charges Report, which found FNB’s Fusion Premier Account catered to consumers’ sophisticated banking needs.

The methodology for this year’s report was adjusted to keep pace with changes in consumer behaviour. The Solidarity Institute adjusted the list of transactions to include fewer cash transactions.

FNB’s Fusion Premier Account came out tops, with a total cost of R236 for a list of 30 transactions.

Kamal Kalian, CEO of FNB premier banking, says the bank has made a deliberate shift from product-centric to a client-centric approach.

FNB kept pricing fairly flat over the last two years, while not compromising on real value, to help customers through the financial struggles brought on by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“What the Solidarity report does is to benchmark your transactional daily banking needs from a bucket perspective and how it stacks up. In addition, while our customers only pay a monthly fee of R219 for their FNB Fusion Premier bundle, there are other value-added services they get without paying anything extra,” he says.

Though most bank comparisons tend to focus on transacting mechanisms such as how many free card swipes, how many debit orders, or how many free withdrawals you get, Kalian says the value proposition is more significant.