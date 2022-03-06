FNB looks forward to growth as consumers, businesses borrow more
Bank will target low-risk customers and rivals’ clients as it seeks to capitalise on credit cycle reboot
06 March 2022 - 08:19
FNB is positioning itself for an expected credit cycle reboot as consumers and corporate incomes continue to recover, supported by pent-up private sector demand.
These trends will accelerate advances growth — the amount of money lent out as loans, mainly driven by retail and commercial portfolios...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now