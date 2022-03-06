Business FNB looks forward to growth as consumers, businesses borrow more Bank will target low-risk customers and rivals’ clients as it seeks to capitalise on credit cycle reboot B L Premium

FNB is positioning itself for an expected credit cycle reboot as consumers and corporate incomes continue to recover, supported by pent-up private sector demand.

These trends will accelerate advances growth — the amount of money lent out as loans, mainly driven by retail and commercial portfolios...