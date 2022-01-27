Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis reports continued sales growth and improved debtors book

Merchandise sales rose 12.7% in the nine months to end-December, with credit sales rising by an encouraging 16%, the furniture retailer says

27 January 2022 - 11:46 Karl Gernetzky
Lewis Group has 779 outlets. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
SA’s largest furniture retailer Lewis Group said momentum in its sales growth continued in the nine months to end-December, further encouraged by improving collections and sales on credit.

Merchandise sales rose 12.7% in the period, with credit sales up 16%, despite ongoing pressure on consumers as a result of Covid-19, as well as the civil unrest in July.

The group reported sales growth of 3.6% in the three months to end-December, supported by robust Black Friday trading, with sales up 20.7% from the same period of 2019.

Lewis said its debtors book also improved during the third quarter, with collection rates rising to 79.7% from 75.6% in the prior comparative period. The collection rate for the nine months was 79% compared with 69.5% previously.

The furniture group has said previously it had built up stock amid supply chain disruptions, and wasn't concerned about its inventory levels. It also said after the release of its half-year results that it had improved its collection strategy, including by expanding its call centres.

Lewis’s store base primarily consists of Lewis and Best Home & Electric stores, which target lower-income consumers. Beares is geared towards the higher-income market and United Furniture Outlets (UFO) the upper-income market.

July’s civil unrest affected 57 stores, about 8% of its SA store base, and the group said on Thursday that R68.6m of its R78.8m claim had been received by the end of December.

Three of the stores damaged in the civil unrest remain closed, Lewis said.

In morning trade on Thursday, the group’s shares were up 1.28% to R47.50, having almost doubled over the past 12 months, giving Lewis a market value of R3.13bn.

Upbeat Lewis sitting comfortably, ahead of Black Friday

Merchandise sales rose by a fifth in the group’s six months to end-September, allowing the retailer to increase its dividend by almost a half
Companies
2 months ago

HomeChoice accelerates digital strategy as profit margins fall

Retailer has changed focus to digital marketing and online sales
Companies
10 months ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG can hold its head high over swift adjustments

Trading expenses and the net debt to equity ratio declined while group online turnover rose
Opinion
1 year ago

