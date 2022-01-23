Business Africa’s cloud capacity headed ‘to the moon’, with new Joburg data centre leading the way The opening this week of a Johannesburg data centre by global software giant Oracle paves the way for a new approach to providing cloud services across Africa B L Premium

The opening this week of a Johannesburg data centre by global software giant Oracle paves the way for a new approach to providing cloud services across Africa.

Built to the same specifications as all its international data centres, which typically offer floor space of up to 18,500m² and cost around R3bn, Oracle says the local facility “will boost cloud adoption across Africa while also helping businesses achieve better performance and drive continuous innovation”...