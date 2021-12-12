Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Science saves the day as asteroid threatens Earth New Netflix movie is a comedic take on the likelihood of such a threat being dismissed by political leaders because it is an inconvenient fact B L Premium

Heading your way this holiday season, may we present the end of the world? Not the fourth wave, but a reimagining of a perennial favourite: a giant asteroid about to destroy the world.

The new Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up, airing on Christmas eve, is a comedic take on the likelihood of such a threat being dismissed by political leaders because it is an inconvenient fact...