Business ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finding the sweet spot in tech innovation Be ready for opportunity's knock by looking out for what the pandemic broke, and what innovation could fix or improve B L Premium

It is human nature, when we see a start-up or new idea attract enormous investment or sales, to wonder why we had never thought of “that” idea. In many cases, many had indeed thought of it — but no-one was able to get traction until “that” version went large.

Very often it appears sudden, an overnight success, but may well have been many years in the making...