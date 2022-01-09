ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: BlackBerry is back — in your car
The brand that reinvented the mobile phone now hopes to redefine another integral part of our lives
09 January 2022 - 08:09
Once upon a time, people of a certain age may tell you, BlackBerry reinvented the mobile phone, along with business e-mail and technology addiction. The era of the “crackberry” addict is far behind us but the brand now hopes to redefine another integral part of our lives.
Over the past decade the company has made a transition into “intelligent security software and services”, supplying enterprises and governments around the world, including the embedded systems that run no fewer than 195-million vehicles...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now