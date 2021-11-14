Business Newsmaker Red tape and recalcitrance keep SA in the dark Barriers to providing electricity mean no quick end to load-shedding B L Premium

Thomas Garner, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers Association, says government red tape is blocking the quickest solution to the country’s unsustainable load-shedding crisis.

“There’s 5,000MW to 10,000MW of plant that could be built in the next two years if IPPs [independent power producers] could get power purchase agreements signed with private off-takers.” And that, he says, is a “challenge”...