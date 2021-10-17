Business Avocado glut swamps Australia B L Premium

Australia is swimming in avocados thanks to bumper harvests and months of stay-at-home orders that have kept people away from café brunches.

Once considered a symbol of lavishness on the brunch menu, avocado prices in Australia have more than halved from about A$3 (about R33) a piece to about A$1 this year — a trend that looks set to stay...