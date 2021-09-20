Loss-making Ascendis considers JSE delisting
20 September 2021 - 11:36
UPDATED 20 September 2021 - 12:49
Loss-making health group Ascendis, which is battling a R7bn debt pile that dwarfs its market value, said on Monday it was seriously considering selling off all its businesses and delisting from the JSE.
The option of remaining a listed group, while still being reviewed, is challenged by plans that will significantly reduce the scale of the group, Ascendis said. This restructuring plan, set to be voted by shareholders on in October, would see it give up its most profitable businesses...
