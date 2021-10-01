WATCH: What lies ahead for Ascendis Health

High debt levels, restructuring costs, rising finance charges and the Covid-19 pandemic have all weighed on Ascendis Health’s annual performance as its loss per share from total operations widened to 226.5c.

But the company is now charting a course with slimmed down operations after a restructuring plan left it with just three SA businesses.

Business Day TV spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi​ about the company’s performance.