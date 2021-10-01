Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What lies ahead for Ascendis Health

Business Day TV spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi​ about the company’s full-year results

01 October 2021 - 08:09 Business Day TV
Ascendis CEO Mark Sardi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ascendis CEO Mark Sardi. Picture: SUPPLIED

High debt levels, restructuring costs, rising finance charges and the Covid-19 pandemic have all weighed on Ascendis Health’s annual performance as its loss per share from total operations widened to 226.5c.

But the company is now charting a course with slimmed down operations after a restructuring plan left it with just three SA businesses.

Business Day TV spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi​ about the company’s performance.

Ascendis could be poised for ‘strategic pivot’ to go private

Shareholders are expected to approve a restructuring plan that will save the group from business rescue, but it won’t end there
Companies
12 hours ago

Ascendis inks R770m deal to sell its animal-health division

Debt-ravaged group is selling off businesses to avoid business rescue.
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Why Ascendis has agreed to a debt-for-asset swap

Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about swapping its European assets for debt
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths reveals what workers earn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Fully insured Pick n Pay estimates R1.8bn in riot ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Farming service group is Cape Town Stock ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Ascendis could be poised for ‘strategic pivot’ to ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
EXPLAINER: What the swirl of legal action around ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.