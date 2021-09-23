Features No respite for SA’s heartbreak hotels Hotels are still running on empty, but holiday-home lets are filling up for the festive season, giving property owners something to celebrate B L Premium

A marked recovery in hotel occupancies and revenues this festive season is looking increasingly unlikely as forward bookings remain paper thin.

Tony Romer-Lee, chair of industry association Satsa, says: "Forward bookings for the summer holidays are up an average 20%-30% on this time last year, but international pick-up is still very shy. The UK is not happening and Germany is just starting to open up for bookings, so fingers crossed we get some last-minute business."..