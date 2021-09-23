No respite for SA’s heartbreak hotels
Hotels are still running on empty, but holiday-home lets are filling up for the festive season, giving property owners something to celebrate
23 September 2021 - 05:00
A marked recovery in hotel occupancies and revenues this festive season is looking increasingly unlikely as forward bookings remain paper thin.
Tony Romer-Lee, chair of industry association Satsa, says: "Forward bookings for the summer holidays are up an average 20%-30% on this time last year, but international pick-up is still very shy. The UK is not happening and Germany is just starting to open up for bookings, so fingers crossed we get some last-minute business."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now