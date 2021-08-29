Business Nersa switches on its positive energy B L Premium

Nhlanhla Gumede, who is in charge of electricity regulation for the National Energy Regulator of SA, says Nersa will cut through red tape to make it as quick and easy as possible for private entities wanting to generate and sell their own electricity in terms of recent government reforms."It's a commitment we've made. We understand that it is an imperative and have been working on how to do just that," he says.The reforms allow unlicensed self-generation of up to 100MW. But registering with Nersa is still a necessity, and the industry has expressed concern that this will lead to delays.Gumede concedes that Nersa's record is far from encouraging, with stories of licence applicants having to wait anything from four months to well over a year.He says this is because applications have been manual and paper-based."We've recognised that we need to move into the 21st century and make these applications online."But it's not going to happen overnight, he admits."Unfortunately, all IT proje...