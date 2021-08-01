THE BIG READ
Workplace becomes Covid ‘jab-space’
Private sector is vaccinating its staff as fast as supply permits
01 August 2021 - 00:07
In a giant sports hall at the Sasol recreation club in Secunda, workers in overalls and high-visibility gear are moving along the line to get their vital signs checked and their arms jabbed with the Covid vaccine.
The vaccination site opened on Monday as the company seeks to inoculate 11,000 contractors and 8,000 of its own staff who will be involved in the annual maintenance shutdown of the Secunda synfuels plant, which starts late next month...
