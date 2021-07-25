Business Rebuilding small firms gets going BL PREMIUM

In the aftermath of the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, small and micro enterprises are rising from the ashes thanks to big-hearted individuals and companies determined to rebuild businesses and support entrepreneurs.

This rebirth is being made possible by the establishment of the KwaZulu-Natal Business Rescue Fund, a collaboration between nonprofit organisation The Peace Agency and the iLembe Chamber of Commerce...