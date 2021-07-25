Rebuilding small firms gets going
25 July 2021 - 05:09
In the aftermath of the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, small and micro enterprises are rising from the ashes thanks to big-hearted individuals and companies determined to rebuild businesses and support entrepreneurs.
This rebirth is being made possible by the establishment of the KwaZulu-Natal Business Rescue Fund, a collaboration between nonprofit organisation The Peace Agency and the iLembe Chamber of Commerce...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now