Rebuilding small firms gets going

25 July 2021 - 05:09 ANGELIQUE ARDÉ

In the aftermath of the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, small and micro enterprises are rising from the ashes thanks to big-hearted individuals and companies determined to rebuild businesses and support entrepreneurs.

This rebirth is being made possible by the establishment of the KwaZulu-Natal Business Rescue Fund, a collaboration between nonprofit organisation The Peace Agency and the iLembe Chamber of Commerce...

