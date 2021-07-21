African Bank says 8% of branch network was hit by looting
The group says 32 of its 396 branches were hit by social unrest last week, and it is still counting the costs after extensive damage
21 July 2021 - 12:31
SA’s sixth-largest retail bank by customers, African Bank, says 8%, or 32, of its branches were hit by looting and social unrest last week, with the group still counting the costs and assessing when it can reopen them.
Of the 32 damaged branches, 17 are situated in shopping centres in KwaZulu-Natal and 15 are in the townships and surrounding areas of Gauteng, the group said...
