Scale of supply chain disruption underscored in Netstar data
More than three-quarters of transport vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal could not travel due to violence
21 July 2021 - 09:54
UPDATED 21 July 2021 - 23:56
More than three-quarters of the trucks in KwaZulu-Natal cancelled or delayed trips last week, highlighting the scale of supply chain disruption from the rioting and looting frenzy, which further whacked SA’s fragile economic prospects.
Netstar, which provides vehicle-tracking fleet management services to the transport industry, said more than 30,000 trips were put on hold as crowds went on the rampage, setting ablaze commercial buildings and torching dozens of trucks on the N3 highway...
