Cough up for our content: SABC
Commercial deal with MultiChoice sought for screening SABC1, 2, 3
20 June 2021 - 00:11
Africa's biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, might have to part with millions of rands if it is to continue offering the three SABC channels it has carried for free on its DStv platform since 2008.
Broadcasting regulator Icasa has published draft regulations that support the continuation of "must-carry" rules, but under a new commercial agreement that could lead to MultiChoice paying the public broadcaster to continue offering the SABC1, 2 and 3 channels on DStv...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now