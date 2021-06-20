Business Cough up for our content: SABC Commercial deal with MultiChoice sought for screening SABC1, 2, 3 BL PREMIUM

Africa's biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, might have to part with millions of rands if it is to continue offering the three SABC channels it has carried for free on its DStv platform since 2008.

Broadcasting regulator Icasa has published draft regulations that support the continuation of "must-carry" rules, but under a new commercial agreement that could lead to MultiChoice paying the public broadcaster to continue offering the SABC1, 2 and 3 channels on DStv...