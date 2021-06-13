Triple boost for local clothing makers
13 June 2021 - 00:07
The Covid-19 pandemic, which closed borders last year and resulted in an increased reliance on domestic manufacturing in countries around the world because of supply chain disruptions, is expected to give South African clothing manufacturing a shot in the arm.
The local clothing manufacturing sector - after struggling to compete with the likes of China - has also been boosted by the Retail Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (RCTFL) Master Plan signed between the government and SA's major clothing retailers in 2019, which aims to create 160,000 jobs by 2030...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now