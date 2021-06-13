Business Triple boost for local clothing makers BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic, which closed borders last year and resulted in an increased reliance on domestic manufacturing in countries around the world because of supply chain disruptions, is expected to give South African clothing manufacturing a shot in the arm.

The local clothing manufacturing sector - after struggling to compete with the likes of China - has also been boosted by the Retail Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (RCTFL) Master Plan signed between the government and SA's major clothing retailers in 2019, which aims to create 160,000 jobs by 2030...