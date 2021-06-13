Business SAB's R2bn investment plan 'more than an olive branch' SAB's announcement this week came after the group said it had concluded its annual business planning cycle BL PREMIUM

In a conciliatory move, South African Breweries (SAB) has earmarked R2bn in capital investment for its local operations in 2022, saying it wants to work with other companies, labour unions and the government to rebuild the economy.

SAB's announcement this week came after the group said it had concluded its annual business planning cycle, with vice-president of corporate affairs Zoleka Lisa adding in an interview that this latest investment allocation did not form part of the R5bn in investments the group had cancelled last year and earlier this year due to the impact of bans on alcohol sales...