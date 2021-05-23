Jab-funding plan on the cards
State will pay, but private health care will help those with no medical backup
23 May 2021 - 00:20
One week into the start of SA's big vaccine rollout, business and the government are working to try and finalise a funding mechanism that will enable some adults who don't have medical aid to receive their free vaccinations in private-sector pharmacies, doctor's rooms, workplaces or mass vaccine sites.
The mechanism would leverage SA's extensive private health-care infrastructure to ensure the rollout will meet its ambitious target of vaccinating the adult population by year-end. It would provide for private providers to be paid by the state to vaccinate a set number of non-medical-aid patients, just as they will get paid by the medical aids to vaccinate their members...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now