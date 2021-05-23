Business Jab-funding plan on the cards State will pay, but private health care will help those with no medical backup BL PREMIUM

One week into the start of SA's big vaccine rollout, business and the government are working to try and finalise a funding mechanism that will enable some adults who don't have medical aid to receive their free vaccinations in private-sector pharmacies, doctor's rooms, workplaces or mass vaccine sites.

The mechanism would leverage SA's extensive private health-care infrastructure to ensure the rollout will meet its ambitious target of vaccinating the adult population by year-end. It would provide for private providers to be paid by the state to vaccinate a set number of non-medical-aid patients, just as they will get paid by the medical aids to vaccinate their members...