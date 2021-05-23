Business Fury over 'unfair' Steinhoff proposal Van Huyssteen sets sights on liquidation and full disclosure BL PREMIUM

Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen, who has filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to have Steinhoff liquidated, says it should have been done three years ago.

"We were hoping sanity would prevail. That those left in charge of Steinhoff would come clean and not try to act for their own benefit, which they clearly seem to be doing," he says...