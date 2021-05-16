Business ANGELIQUE ARDE: ESD has potential to make real economic difference It is an indictment that big business would rather outsource enterprise and supplier development than build it inside the business BL PREMIUM

The provision of “genuine, long-term contractual relationships” from companies to their suppliers is lacking in the enterprise and supplier development (ESD) space. Such empowering relationships can be powerful when it comes to preferential procurement.

This is according to Greg McDonald, the CEO of the financial services portfolio at Edge Growth, who is quoted in the inaugural Sanlam Gauge report into the transformation scores of SA Inc. ..