My Brilliant Career: Would-be pro athlete scores by helping learners
Balan Moodley is the CEO of Protec
16 May 2021 - 00:05
Tell me what Protec does.
Protec's mission is to increase the pool of science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) skills within SA. It has deployed supplementary tuition programmes through its branches and projects in six provinces. The focal point is improving results in mathematics and physical sciences, the two gateway subjects for Stem-related careers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now