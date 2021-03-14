Business Joe Biden moves to stand up to China Meeting shows importance Biden places on Indo-Pacific region BL PREMIUM

US President Joe Biden met leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Friday, a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power, and said a free and open Indo-Pacific region was crucial to all of them.

The White House said the virtual meeting of the countries known as the Quad, the first at leader level, shows the importance Biden places on the Indo-Pacific region. The countries will focus on tackling the pandemic and the climate crisis, and on reviving economic growth...