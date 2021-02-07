Business Clubhouse overrun as Musk tackles aliens, memes in Q&A Many who tried tuning into Clubhouse, the app backed by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, ended up on pirated streams BL PREMIUM

Elon Musk's debut on a new social conversation app was a wild ride, with talk ranging from wiring a monkey's brain for video gaming to the entrepreneur's grilling of Robinhood's CEO - all as many users were unable to join because of the surge in demand to hear the world's richest man speak.

Many who tried tuning into Clubhouse, the app backed by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, ended up on pirated streams that popped up on YouTube and aired the chief executive of Tesla taking questions from moderators for more than an hour...