Tills ring for SA's zero-waste warriors
31 January 2021 - 06:58
Zero-waste shopping, which is becoming popular among an increasing number of environmentally conscious consumers, can be a competitively priced alternative to larger grocery stores - and entrepreneurs are cashing in.
The Refillery, a zero-plastic store that opened in Cedar Square in Fourways, Johannesburg, in March 2019, has sold more than 250,000kg of food without plastic packaging and 53,000 plastic-free lifestyle and reusable items since opening, the company said this week...
