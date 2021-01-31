Business Tills ring for SA's zero-waste warriors BL PREMIUM

Zero-waste shopping, which is becoming popular among an increasing number of environmentally conscious consumers, can be a competitively priced alternative to larger grocery stores - and entrepreneurs are cashing in.

The Refillery, a zero-plastic store that opened in Cedar Square in Fourways, Johannesburg, in March 2019, has sold more than 250,000kg of food without plastic packaging and 53,000 plastic-free lifestyle and reusable items since opening, the company said this week...