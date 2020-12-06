Online sales up but less spent
06 December 2020 - 05:00
Black Friday's e-commerce sales soared last week but even so, cash-strapped consumers spent less.
Last Friday, many South Africans ditched stores and shopped from their sofas, with Nedbank recording an 89% increase in the money spent on e-commerce sites compared to last year's Black Friday sales...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now