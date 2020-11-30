COMPANY COMMENT
More South Africans chase the blues away with Black Friday
E-commerce businesses using PayU’s platform see a surge in online shopping
30 November 2020 - 19:29
Even as Covid-19 has hurt many consumer pockets, Black Friday saw increased transaction volumes, at least online.
Prosus-backed payments company PayU experienced 14.1% year-on-year growth in volumes on the day. ..
