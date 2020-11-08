Business Lift-off for new local airline Lift is a collaboration between long-established airline leasing company Global Aviation and Gidon Novick BL PREMIUM

The cabin crew will be kitted out in outfits from online retailer Superbalist. Morning coffee from Vida e Caffé will be served.

Trendy new airline Lift opens its website on Tuesday for bookings from December 10, flying the Joburg-Cape Town and Joburg-George routes — and it plans to transform the customer experience, according to former Comair joint CEO Gidon Novick, who is the face of the new airline.