Lift-off for new local airline
Lift is a collaboration between long-established airline leasing company Global Aviation and Gidon Novick
08 November 2020 - 00:03
The cabin crew will be kitted out in outfits from online retailer Superbalist. Morning coffee from Vida e Caffé will be served.
Trendy new airline Lift opens its website on Tuesday for bookings from December 10, flying the Joburg-Cape Town and Joburg-George routes — and it plans to transform the customer experience, according to former Comair joint CEO Gidon Novick, who is the face of the new airline.
