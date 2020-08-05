UK travellers prepared to isolate if it means having a Spanish summer holiday

The European travel industry had a bad case of summertime sadness after the UK, on July 25, introduced restrictions on vacation getaways to Spain. But EasyJet provided reason to cheer up on Tuesday when it said some travellers were still determined to take their vacations despite the prospect of having to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

In fact, with more people looking to fly over the summer than it had expected, the low-cost airline is adding flights through the end of September. It will operate at 40% of capacity in its fourth quarter, up from the 30% it had previously planned for.

Yes, EasyJet’s new bookings to Spain fell sharply after the UK government warned against nonessential travel to the country, and then extended the restrictions to the Canary and Balearic Islands. But a surprising number of passengers who’d already booked are still planning to take their holiday, even if it means they have to quarantine when they get home.

The same holds for Portugal. Faro, in the southern Algarve region, is one of EasyJet’s most popular destinations this summer, despite a similar UK government warning for that country.

This is encouraging for the European travel industry, stoking hopes that the summer of 2020 won’t be a total wash. It may be evidence of people learning to live with the virus, and a comfort level that they’ll be able to practice social distancing at their destination. For many, isolation is also manageable because they’ve already been working from home. Some won’t return to the office until at least the start of 2021 anyway.

There is also clearly a post-lockdown desire to travel, despite the health risks, for a spot of summer sun. TUI, the world’s biggest package-holiday company, has seen UK customers switch their holidays from Spain to Greece.

When governments advise consumers against all but essential travel, tour operators cancel flights and passengers are entitled to a refund. Airlines typically keep flying. As well as EasyJet, which is seeing high demand for travel to Turkey and Croatia, Ryanair is operating flights to Spain normally.

There may also be some expectation that quarantine policies could change. Portugal is in talks with the UK to lift the restrictions for travel from the country. Britain has also been looking at ways to ease the Spanish restrictions.

Despite EasyJet’s crumb of comfort, the outlook remains highly uncertain for the European travel industry. Some consumers may still be unwilling to book a package tour, which usually involves staying in a hotel. So people’s last-minute summer travel budgets may go to booking a flight and a holiday rental, such as those offered by Airbnb, where they can keep their distance from other holidaymakers.

As I have argued, the UK’s advice on Spain was brought in suddenly, rocking consumer confidence and creating confusion. Depending on how the situation evolves, there’s a risk that other countries, such as Germany, introduce similar curbs or that other destinations will face restrictions. Germany is currently advising travellers to avoid the worst-affected areas.

Meanwhile, concern about a potential second wave of the outbreak could dampen demand beyond the summer. Autumn and winter bookings were looking promising, but EasyJet said that while early signs were good for peak periods, such as Christmas, there was little visibility across the winter season as a whole.

Indeed, it may be that holidaymakers are booking now in what they perceive as a window before more travel bans or virus flare-ups. That doesn’t bode well for demand further out. But for now, beleaguered airlines and tour operators can enjoy some relief from their cruel, cruel summer.

