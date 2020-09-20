Council row stalls motor industry wage hike
Battle rages over who qualifies for a seat on bargaining body
20 September 2020 - 00:11
An acrimonious and prolonged dispute over seats has "paralysed" the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (Mibco), with the industry unable to implement a three-year wage agreement that should already be in its second year of implementation.
The delay means thousands of workers in the motor industry are losing out on wage increases which, in terms of an industry agreement, should be a 7% increase in the first two years and 6.5% in the third year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now