Fuel gangs fill up for free
13 September 2020 - 00:03
Organised gangs targeting Transnet's underground energy pipelines have siphoned off at least 10-million litres of liquid fuels in the past financial year alone.
So brazen are the thieves - who have their own tanker trucks to transport the stolen product - that in one case they erected a shack on a farm where a pipeline passes and punched a hole into it to help themselves.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now