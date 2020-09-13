Business Fuel gangs fill up for free BL PREMIUM

Organised gangs targeting Transnet's underground energy pipelines have siphoned off at least 10-million litres of liquid fuels in the past financial year alone.

So brazen are the thieves - who have their own tanker trucks to transport the stolen product - that in one case they erected a shack on a farm where a pipeline passes and punched a hole into it to help themselves.